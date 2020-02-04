Orlando lineman adds offer from Pitt
Kyjuan Phillips is a 6'3" and 270-pound offensive lineman out of Orlando. He stars for Dr. Phillips High School, one of the premier high school programs in the Orlando area. Last week, he picked up...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news