Opponent watch: Shrader and Armstrong pile up the touchdowns
Virginia Tech's woes continued while two quarterbacks Pitt will face had huge games. Here's a look at how Pitt's 2021 opponents did in Week Eight.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news