Panther-lair - One more All-America selection for Jones and Weaver

For the first time since 2013, Pitt appears on the first team of every major All-America team.

On Thursday night, the Walter Camp Foundation announced its All-America team and Pitt defensive ends Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver were both named first-team All-Americans.

This follows Jones’ selection to the Sporting News All-America first team and Weaver’s first-team recognition from the Football Writers of America, the American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.

Those entities - the AP, the FWAA, the AFCA, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation - are the five used by the NCAA in declaring unanimous and consensus All-Americans. Consensus All-Americans appear on at least three of the five teams; unanimous selections are on all five.

The last time Pitt was represented on all five first teams was in 2013, when Aaron Donald was a unanimous first-team All-American.

With his selection by four of the five bodies, Weaver became Pitt’s first consensus first-team All-American since 2016, when Quadree Henderson was a first-team kick returner on the FWAA, Sporting News and Walter Camp All-America teams. In total, Pitt has had 52 consensus or unanimous first-team All-Americans in school history - the ninth-most in college football.

A redshirt senior defensive end from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), Weaver returned from a torn ACL that cost him the 2019 season to lead the ACC in sacks per game and tackles for loss per game, posting totals of 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in nine games.

Jones wasn’t far off of Weaver’s pace. He had nine sacks - No. 1 in the ACC and No. 5 in the nation - and 13 tackles for loss.

The last time two Pitt defensive players were first-team All-Americans in the same season was 1977; safety Bob Jury and defensive tackle Randy Holloway were both named to the first teams of the AFCA, the FWAA, Walter Camp and the Sporting News.

Both Weaver and Jones will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile (Ala.).