Pitt running back Qadree Ollison had to wait until the fifth round, but his name finally came off the board as the Atlanta Falcons selected him as 152nd player in the draft. Ollison becomes the first Pitt player selected in the draft in 2019. He is also now the tenth draft pick for Pitt since Pat Narduzzi took over as head coach in 2015 joining Tyler Boyd, Ejuan Price, Adam Bisnowaty, Nathan Peterman, Dorian Johnson, James Conner, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Whitehead, and Brian O'Neil.

Ollison put together a strong senior campaign as he rushed for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns as he helped lead Pitt to an ACC Coastal title. He along with fellow senior and draft hopeful Darrin Hall became the first Pitt running back duo to each rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season.

“The Falcons are getting a great back and person in Qadree," Pat Narduzzi said in a release. "Production-wise he is one of the best ever to carry the ball at Pitt with two 1,000-yard seasons. He also got it done for us on special teams. Most importantly, Qadree was a vital leader for us, on and off the field. We wish him the very best in Atlanta.”

Ollison's career started modestly at Pitt. He was a three-star recruit brought in by former head coach Paul Chryst and redshirted his first year. Following an injury to Pitt starter James Conner, Ollison got his chance to shine as a redshirt freshman. He rushed for 1,121 yards and was named the ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year for his performance.

Ollison's sophomore and junior seasons weren't quite as productive. He took a backseat once Conner got healthy and split carries as a junior, but ultimately he hung around and put together a good senior season and made himself a draft prospect in the process.

As it stands, Ollison finished seventh all-time in career rushing yardage at Pitt with 2,859 yards total. His 29 rushing touchdowns ranks him sixth on Pitt's career list as well.

Ollison follows a long list of recent running backs that have gone on to be drafted. Since the turn of the century Pitt has seen seven backs hear their name called during the NFL Draft: Kevan Barlow (2001), Brandon Miree (2004), LaRod Stephens-Howling (2009), LeSean McCoy (2009), Dion Lewis (2011), and Conner in 2014.

Ollison will join a Falcons team that finished with a 7-9 record in 2018 and missed the playoffs. Leading rusher Tevin Coleman has moved onto play for the 49ers and the opportunity to play early is out there for Ollison. The Niagara Falls native worked quite a bit on being an asset on special teams throughout his career as he served as a blocker on Pitt's field goal unit, so that is another way he could find action as a rookie.