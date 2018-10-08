For the first time this season, Pitt showed up on the ACC’s weekly honor roll.

And the Panthers did it twice.

Fresh off an overtime win against Syracuse on Saturday, Pitt redshirt senior running back Qadree Ollison and junior safety Damar Hamlin were recognized for their performances by the conference.

Ollison was named Running Back of the Week after rushing for 192 yards and a touchdown. That was his seventh career 100-yard game and the most he has ever gained against an FBS opponent, and he did it on just 24 carries, averaging 8 yards per attempt.

Ollison was previously named ACC Rookie of the Week twice during the 2015 season; this marks his first weekly conference honors since then.

Hamlin contributed to a strong defensive performance against the Orange with a career-high 14 tackles and was named Defensive Back of the Week by the conference. He is now second on the team with 35 tackles this season - just seven shy of the 41 he posted as a career high last season.

Pitt made the ACC weekly honor roll nine times last season. The most recent conference honors went to Kenny Pickett and Quadree Henderson, who were recognized after the season finale against Miami.