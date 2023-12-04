Pitt’s latest departure to the transfer portal came from one of the Panthers’ most productive defensive players in 2023.

Samuel Okunlola, a redshirt freshman defensive end, entered the portal on Monday. He was the 12th Pitt player to enter the portal this offseason and the eighth Panther from the defensive side of the ball to make that move.

But Okunlola was one of the most productive players on Pitt’s defense this season. While playing largely in a reserve role, he tied for the team lead in sacks with 5.0, and one-third of his 18 tackles on the season went for a loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Okunlola was fifth on the team with 12 total pressures. He started the final two games of the season and saw a steady increase in snaps played over the course of the season, from just four snaps in Week Two against Cincinnati to 46 in the win over Boston College in the home finale.

Pitt has lost one other defensive end from the 2023 roster to the transfer portal this offseason (redshirt senior Nate Temple) as well as one other defensive lineman (redshirt senior tackle Deandre Jules).

A four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2022, Okunlola committed to Pitt over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.