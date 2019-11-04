Ohio ATH impressed with Pitt visit
Malik Verdon is an athletic and versatile player out of Hamilton High School in Ohio. Perhaps versatile is an understatement. The 6’4” Verdon can play quarterback, wide receiver, defense, and also ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news