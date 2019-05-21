News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Official visit history: The first big one

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt is gearing up for a big official visit weekend next month. This week, Panther-Lair.com is looking back at the biggest visit weekends from the first four years of Pat Narduzzi's time with the P...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}