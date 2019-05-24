Official visit history: The biggest of all
All week, Panther-Lair.com has been revisiting some of Pitt's biggest official visit weekends under Pat Narduzzi, from the first big weekend in Dec. 2015 to the clean sweep a year later and the spr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news