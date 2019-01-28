Offer rundown: A list of all the players Pitt has offered recently
From January 14th until January 27th, the Pitt coaching staff went on an offering spree. The staff hit the road and extended offers to 46 different players in multiple states. Here is a rundown of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news