News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 06:47:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Offer recap: December 1st-7th

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

The Pitt coaches are still trying to finish up the class of 2020. They spent the majority of the week out on the road visiting current commitments, but the staff also dished out some offers as well...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}