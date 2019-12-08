Offer recap: December 1st-7th
The Pitt coaches are still trying to finish up the class of 2020. They spent the majority of the week out on the road visiting current commitments, but the staff also dished out some offers as well...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news