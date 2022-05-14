Offer recap: Another busy week for the Pitt coaches
The month of May has been a busy one for the Pitt football coaches. Since the end of spring ball, the staff has been on the road recruiting all over the country. New offers have been handed out alm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news