NEW YORK — Pat Narduzzi put it as cleanly as he possibly could following his team’s 28-13 loss to Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night in the hallways of the famed baseball cathedral.

Sure Pitt committed four second half turnovers, which helped directly lead to the loss. Teams very rarely win football games when they lose the turnover battle. You know what else tips the scales in favor of a loss? Not scoring.

Narduzzi was asked about his team's offensive struggles, beyond the turnovers, because his team put up an all too familiar stat line: 269 total yards, 13 points, and only 11 first downs.

“We obviously as coaches have got to put them in better position to make plays," he said. "Obviously we didn’t put them in position to make plays.”

I think that was pretty apparent after watching Pitt lose its fourth straight game and saw its record drop to 2-8 on the year. It was also nothing new for this team, either. Pitt had plenty of breakdowns defensively on Saturday, which were concerning in their own right, but this game, season, team has always been defined by the offense or lack thereof.

Narduzzi said his players were not put in positions to make plays on Saturday, but Pitt’s offense has not been put in position to make plays all season. After all, this marked the third straight game Pitt has only managed to record one touchdown. It’s not even close to being acceptable, especially for a program not even two years removed from winning the ACC, producing a Heisman finalist, and finishing in the top-20 in the final AP rankings.

Second year offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti has not been producing at an acceptable level for this program and this entire offensive operation has been on the chopping block for weeks, and really it appears to be coming to a head, whether the head coach will admit that or not.

Narduzzi was irritated by a question on Thursday, suggesting why he has not explored making an in-season staff change. After all, we have seen how the sport has changed in recent years with the transfer portal and Name, Image, and Likeness, both of those things can really accelerate the offseason in college football.

If you don’t get ahead, then you can fall completely behind.

“You know, number one, I’m worried about Syracuse and not worried about the chaos on the outside that happens,” the Pitt head coach said on Thursday. “Just focused on our kids and what we do in this program and nothing else. There’s nothing that’s going to speed up what we do and how we do what we do here at Pitt.”

That’s fair, but all that focus ended with another 15-point loss, an unacceptable offensive performance, and a sense of growing frustration around the program. At this rate, there is probably no point of releiving the offensive coordinator now, just two games before the season is over, and on a short week no less. Having said that, there is also very little reason to not make that change, and maybe even several others, within hours after Pitt closes the chapter on this 2023 season on November 25th against Duke. It has to happen, and probably should have already.

Pitt can point to some memorable and encouraging performances on defense. This coaching staff has a defensive slant, and because of that, there is usually better talent and the ability to restock and change quickly. I have a belief this 2023 season can be forgotten about on that side of the ball.

The offense? Well, that's a different story. They lack playmakers and this is not the first time a Narduzzi-coached team has struggled putting up points during his tenure. This current 2023 season showed the many holes Pitt has on offense right now. There are missing pieces from the coaching staff up to the starters and down to the bottom of the depth chart. Pitt could use better line play, better quarterback play, and more playmakers.



Perhaps some of those things are already in place and a new coach can unlock that. Narduzzi needs to make some changes, that much is true. That’s not unique or anything, most 2-win teams do need to make changes, but there is one glaring, obvious move that needs to be made that stands out above the rest and it’s the one that has cost this team a lot of wins over the past two seasons, including another one on Saturday night in New York.