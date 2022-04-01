Odukale enters the transfer portal

Pitt sophomore guard Femi Odukale has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Odukale, a 6'5" Brooklyn native started 28 of he team's 31 games this past season. He averaged 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on the season as the team's regular starting point guard. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.



Odukale came to Pitt as a three-star recruit after spending a year at a prep school in Massachusetts. He played in 22 games as a freshman, including five starts as he took over the starting job following the departure of Xavier Johnson. He finished his freshman season with a 28-point performance in the ACC Tournament, lending to some optimism heading into his second year.

Odukale matched that career-high with 28 points in a win over Jacksonville in December, but struggled once the competition picked up in ACC play. Over the course of Odukale's final eight games of the season, his scoring average slipped to 5.1 points per game, including a scoreless performance in the team's loss to Boston College in the ACC Tournament.

Odukale becomes the second player to enter the transfer portal today, joining fellow sophomore Max Amadasun. He is also the sixth player overall to hit the transfer portal joining Noah Collier, Ithiel Horton, Daniel Oladapo, and Chris Payton.

Pitt received a commitment earlier today from Colgate transfer guard Nelly Cummings. He, along with other returnees John Hugley, William Jeffress, Nike Sibande, Nate Santos, and Jamarius Burton give Pit six scholarship players for this upcoming season, meaning the Panthers have seven more roster spots to fill before next season.

Odukale's transfer was rumored for weeks, though no other transfers are expected to come from the current roster. Hugley and Burton both released statements that they will be back since the season ended, and Nike Sibande confirmed his return months ago.