OC watch: 8 targets Narduzzi could consider
For the first time since 2019, Pitt needs a new offensive coordinator after Mark Whipple's resignation on Tuesday morning.Pat Narduzzi has a variety of options he could consider; here are eight coa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news