Pitt broke into the 2018 NFL Draft Friday night when the Minnesota Vikings selected offensive tackle Brian O’Neill in the second round.

The Vikings used the No. 30 pick of the round - No. 62 overall - to take O’Neill, a native of Delaware who spent the last four seasons at Pitt.

O’Neill is the highest draft pick to come out of Pitt since Tyler Boyd went at No. 55 overall in the 2016 Draft. No. 62 overall is also the highest a Pitt offensive lineman has been drafted since 2008, when Jeff Otah went to the Carolina Panthers at No. 19.

O’Neill is the first Panther to be selected in the 2018 Draft, but several more are on the board for Day Three, including defensive backs Jordan Whitehead and Avonte Maddox and receivers Quadree Henderson and Jester Weah.

Last year, Pitt had five players selected in the Draft, but none were taken before Round Three and four of the five went in the final four rounds.

O’Neill came to Pitt as a three-star tight end prospect in the recruiting class of 2014. After redshirting that season, he saw his first spring camp shortened by a hand injury. But that turned out to be the least impactful injury for O’Neill that season, as a knee injury to right tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith that summer led O’Neill to add 40 pounds and move from tight end to offensive tackle.

That move turned out to be a great one for O’Neill, who started 12 games at right tackle in 2015 and all 13 at that spot in 2016. During the latter season, he also showed off his athleticism by scoring a pair of touchdowns - one on a throwback lateral for 24 yards and one on a five-yard end-around.

In 2017, O’Neill moved to left tackle and started all 12 games, giving him a total of 37 career starts.

After the season ended, O’Neill announced he would forego his final year of eligibility and enter the Draft.

“The Vikings organization not only drafted an outstanding player in Brian O’Neill but also an exceptional person and leader,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Friday night. “Incredibly it was less than three years ago that we asked Brian to move from tight end to tackle just weeks before camp opened. He never hesitated and through hard work made himself an All-ACC offensive lineman and now an NFL Draft pick.

“As good as he was at Pitt, I really think his best football is ahead of him. We are incredibly proud of Brian tonight.”