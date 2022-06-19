Notre Dame transfer RB picks Pitt

Pitt added another veteran piece to the 2022 roster on Sunday when Notre Dame running back C’Bo Flemister announced he will be joining the Panthers as a transfer. Flemister committed to Pitt earlier this week, and waited until Sunday to announce his decision.

Flemister entered the transfer portal in April and visited Pitt last week.

A three-star recruit in the class of 2018 from Zebulon (Ga.), Flemister rushed for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns on 110 carries - 4.3. yards per carry - over the course of the last four seasons, although his playing time was limited to 227 offensive snaps in 21 games. He will be a redshirt senior this fall with the option to play in 2023 as a super senior.

Flemister joins a Pitt running back room that returns the team’s three leading rushers. That includes junior Israel Abanikanda (118 carries/635 yards/7 touchdowns), senior Vincent Davis (142/593/4) and sophomore Rodney Hammond (102/504/5).

The Panthers also return redshirt junior Daniel Carter, who only carried the ball eight times last season but was named the most improved player on offense at the end of spring camp and seems destined for a larger role this season.

With Flemister joining the roster, Pitt is projected to have one open scholarship for the upcoming 2022 season.