Notre Dame transfer LB picks Pitt

Pitt needed another linebacker for the 2022 roster, and it got one on Saturday with the commitment of Notre Dame transfer Shayne Simon.

A native of New Jersey, Simon is coming to Pitt after spending the last four seasons in South Bend. A four-star prospect in the class of 2018 who ranked No. 168 overall and No. 14 among outside linebackers, Simon got on the field in each of his seasons with the Irish. He played 31 games and made eight starts, but his senior season was cut short when he suffered a torn labrum in the opener.

Simon finished his career with 27 total tackles, three tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

Because he only played one game in 2021, Simon can take a redshirt for that season. As such, he’ll be a redshirt senior in 2022 with an option to return to Pitt as a super senior in 2023.

Simon fills a key need for the Panthers, who are down seven linebackers from the season-opening roster. John Petrishen, Phil Campbell and Chase Pine all finished their eligibility in 2021, while Cam Bright, Wendell Davis, Leslie Smith and A.J. Roberts entered the transfer portal.

Pitt does return SirVocea Dennis, who was a second-team All-ACC selection after leading the Panthers with 81 tackles in addition to 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown against Clemson.

Dennis was Pitt’s starting middle linebacker last season, but he could play any of the three linebacker spots in the Panthers’ defense. At 6’3” and 233 pounds, Simon figures to earn a starting job at Money linebacker; for the third linebacker spot, Pitt will look at a group that includes Brandon George (34 tackles, 5.0 TFL in 2021) and Bangally Kamara (8 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks in 2021).

Simon is the second piece of linebacker movement for Pitt in the last three days. Michael Dowell, who committed to the Panthers as a transfer from Michigan State, announced on Thursday that, “due to unforeseen circumstances” he would be going back onto the market.