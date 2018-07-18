Pitt released its 2018 media guide on Wednesday, and here’s a look at some notables from the release.

- Bryce Hargrove could play tackle or guard, but he is listed in the media guide as a tackle and on the preseason two-deep, he is listed as the starting right tackle. Alex Bookser is listed as first-team left tackle, but he worked at right tackle this spring.

Kent State grad transfer Stefano Millin is third-team at left tackle; chances are, he’ll be the starter there this season. Other backup tackles are Jerry Drake, Gabe Houy, Carson Van Lynn and Carter Warren.

- Charles Reeves was dismissed from the team last Friday, and it’s clear that the decision was a recent one since he is still listed in the media guide.

- In a move apparently made prior to Reeves' dismissal, walk-on Jim Medure has moved from defensive end to tight end.

- On the defensive line, Shane Roy, Rashad Wheeler and Jaylen Twyman are listed at nose tackle, while Keyshon Camp and Amir Watts are at defensive tackle. And it looks like Deslin Alexandre has been moved to defensive tackle (again).

- Chase Pine played Money linebacker last season but the coaches have him listed at middle linebacker in the media guide. Pine and Elias Reynolds are behind Quintin Wirginis at middle linebacker. Last year’s starter in the middle, Saleem Brightwell, is back at Money linebacker, where he played two years ago.

- The coaches put Paris Ford and Jason Pinnock at one cornerback position, which would seem to indicate that the battle for the open spot at corner will be between those two.

- Ford and receiver Maurice Ffrench are the listed options on punt and kick returns, with Ffrench listed ahead of Ford for both spots.

- Speaking of receivers, the coaches list three spots on their preseason two-deep and redshirt freshman Darian Street is at the top of one of those spots. Street received a lot of praise during spring camp from Pat Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Shawn Watson.