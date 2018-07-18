Ticker
Notes from the 2018 media guide

Pitt released its 2018 media guide on Wednesday, and here’s a look at some notables from the release.

- Bryce Hargrove could play tackle or guard, but he is listed in the media guide as a tackle and on the preseason two-deep, he is listed as the starting right tackle. Alex Bookser is listed as first-team left tackle, but he worked at right tackle this spring.

Kent State grad transfer Stefano Millin is third-team at left tackle; chances are, he’ll be the starter there this season. Other backup tackles are Jerry Drake, Gabe Houy, Carson Van Lynn and Carter Warren.

- Charles Reeves was dismissed from the team last Friday, and it’s clear that the decision was a recent one since he is still listed in the media guide.

- In a move apparently made prior to Reeves' dismissal, walk-on Jim Medure has moved from defensive end to tight end.

- On the defensive line, Shane Roy, Rashad Wheeler and Jaylen Twyman are listed at nose tackle, while Keyshon Camp and Amir Watts are at defensive tackle. And it looks like Deslin Alexandre has been moved to defensive tackle (again).

- Chase Pine played Money linebacker last season but the coaches have him listed at middle linebacker in the media guide. Pine and Elias Reynolds are behind Quintin Wirginis at middle linebacker. Last year’s starter in the middle, Saleem Brightwell, is back at Money linebacker, where he played two years ago.

- The coaches put Paris Ford and Jason Pinnock at one cornerback position, which would seem to indicate that the battle for the open spot at corner will be between those two.

- Ford and receiver Maurice Ffrench are the listed options on punt and kick returns, with Ffrench listed ahead of Ford for both spots.

- Speaking of receivers, the coaches list three spots on their preseason two-deep and redshirt freshman Darian Street is at the top of one of those spots. Street received a lot of praise during spring camp from Pat Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Shawn Watson.

2018 preseason depth chart - Offense
POS Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Ricky Town

RB

Darrin Hall

Qadree Ollison

FB

George Aston

TE

Tyler Sear

Grant Carrigan

WR

Aaron Mathews

Tre Tipton

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Maurice Ffrench

Shocky Jacques-Louis

WR

Darian Street

Michael Smith

LT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Stefano Millin

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Chase Brown

RT

Bryce Hargrove

Jerry Drake
2018 preseason depth chart - Defense
POS Player Player Player

DE

Rashad Weaver

James Folston

NT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

Jaylen Twyman

DT

Keyshon Camp

Amir Watts

Deslin Alexandre

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Patrick Jones

Money

Elijah Zeise

Saleem Brightwell

Middle

Quintin Wirginis

Chase Pine

Elias Reynolds

Star

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee

Cam Bright

CB

Dane Jackson

Damarri Mathis

Phillipie Motley

CB

Jason Pinnock

Paris Ford

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell

FS

Damar Hamlin

Bricen Garner

Therran Coleman
2018 preseason depth chart - Special teams
POS Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

P

Kirk Christodoulou

LS

Cal Admomitis

Brandon Ford

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

PR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

KO

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton
