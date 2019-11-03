Notebook: News, notes and numbers from Pitt's win over GT
ATLANTA - Pitt beat Georgia Tech 20-10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, and here’s a rundown of news and notes from the game.- The win improves the Panthers’ record in 2019 to 6-3, making the tea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news