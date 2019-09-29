Here's all the news, notes and numbers from Pitt's 17-14 win over Delaware on Saturday.

Here's a look at how the last 14 Pitt quarterbacks performed in their first career starts.

- Redshirt freshman Nick Patti made his first career start on Saturday and threw for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 23-of-37 passing. That’s the most passing yards by a Pitt quarterback in his first career start since John Turman threw for 316 and two scores on 19-of-35 passing in a loss at Penn State on Sept. 11, 1999.

- Both of Patti’s touchdown passes were notable. The first, a 30-yard throw to sophomore V’Lique Carter in the second quarter, was Carter’s first touchdown of the season and the first receiving touchdown of his career (he scored two rushing touchdowns last season).

Patti’s second scoring throw on Saturday, the 12-yard game-winner to Taysir Mack in the fourth quarter, was Mack’s first touchdown of the season and also the first time he has scored a touchdown at Heinz Field.

- Mack finished the game with 124 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, giving him two 100-yard receiving games this season.

- Pitt’s other top receiver, senior Maurice Ffrench, led all players in the game with nine receptions. That pushed his season total to 40 catches through five games, and he has now eclipsed Rafael Araujo-Lopes’ team-leading 37 catches from a year ago.

- The other standout on offense was Todd Sibley, as the redshirt sophomore running back put up 106 yards on 22 carries to post his first career 100-yard game and Pitt’s first 100-yard rushing performance since Darrin Hall topped the century mark in the Sun Bowl.

Sibley did most of his work in the fourth quarter on Saturday; after the first three quarters, he had 41 yards on 10 attempts, but he ran 12 times for 65 yards in the final 15 minutes.

- Defensively, Pitt had another impressive performance, holding Delaware to 170 yards of total offense and just 43 rushing yards. The Panthers recorded six sacks for the second consecutive game and now have 24 on the season - eight shy of the team’s total in 14 games last year.

- The defensive effort was led by redshirt sophomore safety Paris Ford, who had a team-high six tackles and has been Pitt’s leading tackler in each of the last three games. The Panthers’ six sacks were spread over seven players and led by linebacker Kylan Johnson, who doubled his season total by getting two sacks on Saturday.

Johnson is now second on the team with 4.0 sacks behind Jaylen Twyman, who had 0.5 on Saturday and now has 6.0 on the season.

- Pitt was charged with 13 penalties on Saturday, the most for the Panthers in a single game this season and the most the Panthers have committed since they were flagged 14 times in the Week Two loss to Penn State last season. Of the 13 penalties in the Delaware game, six were called on the defense, five were on offense and two were on special teams.

Four of the 13 penalties - two on offense, two on defense - occurred on fourth down.

- Pitt’s offense had 13 drives in the game, including the final possession of the afternoon. Of the 12 drives prior to the game-ender, the Panthers reached Delaware territory seven times but scored just 17 points; they also punted twice, missed a field goal and turned the ball over on downs on Delaware’s side of the 50.

- While Pitt did use a lot of players against Delaware, no freshmen made their 2019 debut in the game. Six freshmen did appear in the game: receiver Jared Wayne, linebackers Leslie Smith, SirVocea Dennis and Brandon George, cornerback A.J. Woods and safety Brandon Hill.

For the season, here's the updated games played for Pitt's freshman class:

Vincent Davis - 4 games

SirVocea Dennis - 4 games

Brandon George - 3 games

Jared Wayne - 3 games

A.J. Woods - 3 games

Brandon Hill - 2 games

Leslie Smith - 2 games