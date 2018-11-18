From Kenny Pickett's best game to more second-half heroics, here are the news and notes from Saturday's game.

- With the win Pitt, clinched its first Coastal Division championship since joining the ACC in 2013. The Panthers are 27-20 in conference play as members of the league, and they are also the sixth different team to win the Coastal in the last six seasons; only Virginia has not won in that span.

- Pitt has now beaten Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in consecutive games; that's the team's first four-game winning streak since the middle of the 2015 season. If the Panthers beat Miami on Saturday, it will be the first time the team has won five in a row since 2009.

- The win pushes Pat Narduzzi’s overall record at Pitt to 28-21 and his ACC record to 20-11. That total - 20 wins through 31 games - is better than the only other Pitt coaches to coach at least 31 games in a conference: Dave Wannstedt (18-13 in his first 31 Big East games) and Walt Harris (10-21 in his first 31 games in the Big East).

- Saturday was the first-ever meeting between Pitt and Wake Forest, but the Deacons were also the final ACC team the Panthers had yet to face in their initial rotation through the conference. There are only three ACC teams Pitt has not beaten as a member of the league: Florida State, N.C. State and North Carolina.

- Pitt got the win by overcoming a 10-6 halftime deficit, and that wasn’t the first time this season the Panthers have pulled off a second-half comeback. They came back from a 10-7 deficit to beat Virginia two weeks ago and were down 21-17 to Duke at halftime before coming back to win. All told, Pitt has come back from a halftime deficit five times in Narduzzi’s tenure - three of those have happened this season (the other two were the 2016 Clemson game and the 2015 Syracuse game).

- Pitt held Wake Forest to just three points in the second half, and that continued another trend, as the Panthers have only allowed two second-half touchdowns in the last three games (both were scored by Virginia Tech last week). On top of that, Pitt’s defense has been extra stingy in the final 15 minutes, having allowed just two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the last six games dating back to the win over Syracuse.

Meanwhile, Pitt’s offense has been pouring it on late in games, scoring nine touchdowns in the fourth quarter (and overtime) of the last six games. That has translated to a 73-29 scoring advantage for the Panthers in the final 15 minutes and has been the difference in a number of those games.

- Of course, those numbers stand in stark contrast to the first five games of the season, when Pitt was outscored 87-17 in the second half and 41-14 in the fourth quarter.

- Saturday’s game was highlighted by the performance of Kenny Pickett. The sophomore quarterback had easily his best game as a Panther, completing 23-of-30 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. The passing yardage and the touchdowns were career highs, and he became the first Pitt quarterback to throw for 300 yards since Max Brown topped 400 last year against Rice.

In the last two games, Pickett has completed 30-of-41 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception since the Syracuse game, a streak of 110 consecutive pass attempts.

- Pickett completed passes to seven different receivers on Saturday, but his top targets were Maurice Ffrench, Rafael Araujo-Lopes and Taysir Mack, who combined to catch 15 of his 23 completions for 254 of his 316 yards. Those three also accounted for all three of Pickett’s touchdown passes.

- Ffrench led the way with six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. He’s now got 10 total touchdowns on the season and has scored six times in the last five games.

- Araujo-Lopes matched his season high in catches with six against Wake Forest and topped his season best with 73 yards while catching his first touchdown since the Syracuse game.

- Mack only had three receptions at Wake Forest, but he posted his first career 100-yard game with 105 receiving yards and his first touchdown reception as a Panther. After missing two games due to injury and catching just one pass for 11 yards in the Duke and Virginia games combined, he has six receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown in the last two contests.

- Saturday was the first time under Narduzzi that Pitt has had three players finish a game with at least 70 receiving yards each.

- Pitt’s passing game had to have a big day because the rushing attack stumbled. After producing 1,230 yards in the last three games - 410 yards per game - Pitt’s ground game managed just 154 yards on 47 attempts at Wake Forest. V’Lique Carter did get 33 yards on five carries and Araujo-Lopes managed to grab 11 yards on one sweep, but the more traditional rushing attack of Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall was largely stifled.

The two senior backs, who had torched Virginia Tech last week, were held to a combined total of 96 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, an average of about 3.1 yards per carry. Hall did score, which puts him at nine touchdowns on the season.

- Pitt’s defense made a few plays of its own in the win on Saturday, most notably interceptions by Damar Hamlin and Jason Pinnock. That was Hamlin’s third career interception and Pinnock’s second. It was also the fourth time this season that Pitt has recorded two interceptions in a single game.

- Hamlin had seven tackles in the win and he continues to be Pitt’s leading tackler on the season with 70 stops, but the Panthers were led on Saturday by redshirt senior linebacker Seun Idowu, who recorded a team-high eight tackles. The Panthers also got key sacks from Patrick Jones (his second of the season) and Cam Bright (the first of his career).