Kenny Pickett has yet to show a lack of confidence through his first fall camp as the starting quarterback for Pitt. The sophomore who is 1-0 in his career has seemingly taken on the role of a leader in a short amount of time.

He displays confidence in all aspects of his game, even with his legs. In Pickett’s lone start last year - the upset win over Miami - he rushed 13 times for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a signature 22-yard bootleg touchdown run to put the Panthers up 24-7 on the Hurricanes late in the game.

“I would say so; yeah, I think I’m definitely going to try to utilize my legs this year,” Pickett said in response to a question about whether Pitt would use any designed runs with him this season.

Pickett rushed for 93 yards in total last season, as he saw significant playing time in just three games. In addition to the touchdown runs in the season finale, Pickett displayed the ability to lower his shoulder and get extra yards.

“I look at myself as a football player when I tuck it and run,” Pickett said. “If it’s third down and short, I have to get the first down any way possible.”

It’s no question that quarterback is vital to the success for this team - or any team for that matter. With junior college transfer Ricky Town and true freshman Nick Patti forming the depth behind him, Pickett staying healthy and avoiding hits will be key for this football team. For his part, Pickett is confident that he will take care of himself and make smart plays with the ball in his hands.

“If I have the first down, I’ll get out of bounds like I usually do,” Pickett said. “Physicality has no real effect on me really in terms of running the ball,. So third-and-short I’m going to get the first if I have the first - I’ll get out of bounds or get down.”

Pickett only attempted 66 passes last season and threw just one interception. It was not a large sample size, but Pickett plans on protecting the ball this season for this offense.

“I’ve really been priding myself this camp with really protecting the ball,” Pickett said. “That’s what I’ve done so far and I’m going to carry that out into the season.

"I think it’s huge; if you don’t turn the ball over you have a really good shot of winning the game.”

Confidence has been the main selling point for Pickett, but with just one start - albeit a big one - there are still a lot of unknowns about him. Will there be a sophomore slump? Was the Miami game a fluke? The answers will come once the season starts, but for now Pickett is saying everything a Pitt fan would want to hear from their quarterback.

When asked if he’s thrown an interception through ten practices, Pickett didn’t hesitate to answer.

“No. I haven’t thrown one yet, and I don’t plan on it either.”