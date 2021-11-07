Noel’s golden goal sends Pitt to ACC semifinal

It didn’t come nearly as easily, but Pitt came away with another win when the No. 6 Panthers defeated Virginia Tech on Sunday for the second time in ten days, this time a 2-1 double overtime nail biter in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals

The two teams played a lopsided match earlier, sure, but fans couldn’t have expected a blowout of similar proportion in the rematch. The Hokies had played shorthanded for the vast majority of the first meeting, after defender Sivert Haugli received a red card in the 23rd minute. The onslaught of Pitt goals began immediately after.

The Hokies didn’t have to play 10 vs. 11 this time around, setting up a much more balanced matchup. Yet it only took the Panthers five minutes to get on the board, thanks to a brilliant offensive highlight.

Sophomore forward Bertin Jacquesson sent a cross towards the back of the penalty box, which junior Valentin Noel volleyed out of the air into the corner. The midfielder’s fifth goal of the year gave Pitt a 1-0 lead before the packed crowd at Ambrose Urbanic Field had a chance to settle into its seats.

But the Hokies needed just a couple of minutes to respond. Senior midfielder Kyle McDowell squeezed one underneath Pitt goalkeeper Nico Campuzano, tying the match 1-1 less than ten minutes in.

The first two shots of the day resulted in goals, but neither team would have any luck finding the net for the rest of regulation. Campuzano made a diving save on a close Virginia Tech attack, but Pitt dominated possession in the first half. Still, a frustrated Pitt head coach Jay Vidovich told announcers at the break his team needed “to be more disciplined.”

Both squads turned on the offensive pressure in the second half. Pitt midfielder Jackson Walti attempted a wild bicycle kick in the 73rd minute that nearly worked, but bounced just wide of the goalposts. Virginia Tech forward Pol Monells hit the crossbar on a deep blast a few minutes later, sending a gasp of relief throughout the stadium when the Panthers cleared it away.

With the teams tied after 90 minutes, the match headed to extra time, a period Virginia Tech maintained a statistical advantage in. The Hokies had a 3-0-3 record in overtime this year, while Pitt sat at 1-1-1.

The tense first extra period that featured more pushing and shoving than actual scoring opportunity, but the Panthers did put together a last-second push that gave the Hokies a scare. Walti sent a last-ditch attempt to the top right corner from miles away, but Virginia Tech goalkeeper Ben Martino narrowly batted it away before the buzzer sounds.

It shifted the momentum to Pitt’s favor heading into the second period, and it only took two minutes for the Panthers to strike from there. Noel notched his second score of the day off of yet another beautiful Jacquesson assist, this time a cross that dribbled in front of the net before Noel knocked it through. For the first time in seven overtime matches, Virginia Tech found itself on the wrong end of a golden goal.

As the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Pitt hosts its ACC Tournament semifinal match at home on Wednesday night against either Notre Dame or Louisville. Pitt hasn’t faced Louisville yet this season, but lost 1-0 in double overtime in its regular season meeting at Notre Dame.