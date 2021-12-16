No Pickett in the Peach

The Panthers’ leader and star quarterback announced on Twitter Thursday night that he would forgo the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl to prepare for his NFL career.

Pickett finished his Pitt career with a 32-17 record as a starter, a stretch that began in legendary fashion when he accounted for three touchdowns to upset No. 2 Miami in the 2017 regular-season finale at Heinz Field.

The following season, Pickett started all 14 games to lead the Panthers to the ACC Coastal Division championship. In 2019, he threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns to help Pat Narduzzi earn his first bowl win.

Last season, he was the starting quarterback for all six of Pitt’s wins. And this year, he finished his career on the highest possible note, with his play serving as the driving force behind the Panthers’ second Coastal Division title and first ACC championship.

Along the way, Pickett rewrote Pitt’s record books. He threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns, setting single-season records for both. And Pickett pushed his career totals to 12,303 yards and 81 touchdowns, breaking the school records in both categories.

For his performance in 2021, Pickett won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award and the Heisman Trophy. He was Pitt’s first Heisman finalist since Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.

Pickett was also named ACC Player of the Year after setting the conference record for touchdown passes in a single season.