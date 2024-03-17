Pitt’s season is officially over.

Less than an hour after being left out of the NCAA Tournament field, the school announced that the basketball team had declined an invitation to participate in the National Invitation Tournament.

“I am incredibly proud of the performance, development, and fight of our team,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said in a press release announcing the decision. “We ultimately fell short of our goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament, despite ranking favorably in the computers, performing well in conference play with a fourth-place finish and an ACC Tournament Semifinal appearance, and playing our best basketball over the last eight weeks of the season.

“We made the decision to decline an NIT invitation as a team and with the support of our University leadership. It was a difficult choice, but ultimately what is best for our student-athletes.”

Pitt finished the 2023-24 season with a 22-11 overall record, a 12-8 regular-season record in ACC play, a No. 4 seed in the conference tournament and a No. 40 NET ranking, built largely on the strength of a 9-9 record in Quad 1/2 games and seven road wins.

But a poor strength of schedule in the non-conference hurt the Panthers’ resume, and the NCAA Tournament selection committee ranked them fourth among the first four teams left out of the field.

“The 2023-24 season was a memorable one that began in August with our trip to Spain and the hometown of Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham,” Capel said. “Blake Hinson proved to be one of the elite shooters in the NCAA and our young backcourt of Carlton Carrington and Jaland Lowe grew into one of the best young guard tandems in the country. Ish’s performance against Wake Forest with his father at Capital One Arena and their moment together after the game was special and throughout the roster, we had great performances that led to a second consecutive season with at least 20 wins overall and 10+ victories in ACC play. We are grateful for the tremendous fan support this season. The Oakland Zoo was amazing all season long and is a big part of our program. We look forward to continuing to build this program and preparing for an NCAA Tournament run in 2025.”

Pitt has played in the NIT nine times in school history, most recently in 2015 when Jamie Dixon’s penultimate season ended with a loss to George Washington.



