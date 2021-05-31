No invite: Selection committee leaves Pitt out of Tournament

The tournament field was announced Monday afternoon, and Pitt’s absence came as a surprise to most industry experts.

After one of its best seasons in years, the Pitt baseball team won’t be participating in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship tournament after the Panthers were not among the 64 teams selected by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The Panthers (23-20, 16-17 ACC) have not been selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament since 1995, but 2021 looked like their best chance yet. After being picked to finish last in the ACC, Pitt opened conference play with a sweep at Florida State and then won series at Georgia Tech and Virginia to jump out to an 8-4 start in league games. The following month also saw the Panthers win five out of six in series against North Carolina and Miami, and the team looked to be in strong position for a postseason bid.

But after a COVID-19 pause, Pitt stumbled. They won two against Boston College but dropped the last game in that series and got swept by N.C. State and Wake Forest to end the regular season. That left the Panthers as the No. 10 seed in the ACC Tournament, meaning they needed a perfect week against UNC and N.C. State to reach the semifinals.

Pitt started the postseason strong by beating North Carolina, but the Panthers couldn’t get past N.C. State and left Charlotte awaiting their fate.

On Monday, they found out.

Pitt finished the season ranked No. 50 in the college baseball RPI, but they carried a 17-12 record against teams ranked in the top 50. Unfortunately, three automatic qualifying spots went to conference champions who ranked below Pitt - MAC champ Central Michigan (No. 52), Southern Conference champ Samford (No. 54) and MAAC champ Rider (No. 57). Additionally, at-large bids went to No. 51 U.C. Santa Barbara, No. 58 South Alabama and No. 60 Maryland.

On the whole, though, 2021 represents progress for Mike Bell in his third season as Pitt’s head coach. He took over the Panthers in 2019, a year after they made the ACC Tournament for the first time, and has spent the last three seasons working to build Pitt into a conference contender.

Rotation anchors Matt Myers and Matt Gilbertson are both juniors, as is DH Ron Washington Jr., while leadoff man Sky Duff, who led Pitt with a .366 batting average and a .461 OBP, and left fielder Kyle Hess, who paced the Panthers with 33 RBI, are both sophomores.