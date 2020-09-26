Panther-lair - No COVID absences but several out for injury against Louisville

For the first time all season, Pitt won’t have any players absent from a game due to COVID protocols, but there will be plenty of inactive Panthers for today’s showdown with Louisville at Heinz Field.

Pitt announced before the games that no players would be absent due to COVID, which marks an improvement from the first two weeks. Seven players were absent from the season opener against Austin Peay due to COVID protocols and three were out last week against Syracuse.

But the positive news on the COVID front was countered by a rash of injuries. Most notably, redshirt sophomore linebacker Wendell Davis is out with a right leg injury. He started the first two games at middle linebacker and will likely be replaced by redshirt senior Chase Pine.

Pitt will also be without redshirt sophomore safety Erick Hallett. The Panthers’ No. 3 safety and fixture in the Delta sub-package on third down, Hallett played a significant role in the first two games of the season but left the win over Syracuse with an injury and did not return.

Redshirt freshman Brandon Hill is Hallett’s top backup and will likely step into his spot.

The situation at tight end is the thinnest of all, though. Redshirt senior Lucas Krull was hurt during the Syracuse game and will not play against Louisville, but Pitt will also be missing redshirt freshman Kyi Wright and redshirt senior Jake Zilinskas.

That leaves Daniel Moraga, Grant Carrigan, Kaymar Mimes and converted defensive lineman Chris Maloney at the tight end position.

In a positive injury development, redshirt senior receiver Taysir Mack is expected to be available for today's game. He did not play in either of the first two contests.