Panther-lair - No COVID absences again for Pitt

For the third consecutive week, Pitt won’t have any players absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Department of Athletics made the announcement Saturday afternoon in advance of the Panthers’ game at Boston College, which kicks off at 4 pm. Pitt had seven players absent from Heinz Field for the season opener against Austin Peay due to COVID-related protocols, and three missed the following week’s win over Syracuse for the same reason.

Since then, the Department of Athletics has not reported any COVID-related absences.

Still, there were some interesting personnel moves for today’s game. Not surprisingly, tight end Lucas Krull, linebacker Wendell Davis and defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado did not make the trip, but defensive tackle Keyshon Camp also stayed home after leaving last week’s loss to N.C. State with an injury.

However, Pitt did bring receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Cam Bright to Massachusetts after both left the N.C. State with an injury. Running back A.J. Davis and receiver Jared Wayne also made the trip; neither played last week.

Also of note: of the 75 players Pitt brought to Boston College, 14 are freshmen:

RB Israel Abanikanda

WR Jordan Addison

WR Jaylon Barden

LB Bangally Kamara

CB Jahvante Royal

CB Rashad Battle

S Buddy Mack

LB Solomon DeShields

LB AJ Roberts

LS Byron Floyd

DE Dayon Hayes

WR Aydin Henningham

PK Ben Sauls

P Cam Guess