No. 4 Pitt wins five-set thriller with Notre Dame

The wait took a few months, but it’s finally time for the most-anticipated Pitt matchup of the year – a bout that will have pivotal ACC title ramifications.

No, that’s not in reference to the Pitt-Clemson showdown at Heinz Field on Saturday. No. 4 Pitt volleyball travels to No. 2 Louisville on Sunday, a battle that will grant an edge between one of the ACC’s two heavyweights.

The 17-1 Panthers only had one more match to complete before shifting their focus to the Cardinals – a Friday-night meeting with a middle-of-the pack, 8-10 Notre Dame squad? No problem, right?

Pitt got the job done, but the Fighting Irish made it anything but easy. The Panthers escaped South Bend with a five-set, 3-2 victory to keep their road record unblemished.

Missouri graduate transfer Leketor Member-Meneh continued her dominant stretch on Friday, posting five kills on seven attempts in the first set. Her efficient performance helped the Panthers take the first game 25-18 without much resistance.

Notre Dame stifled Member-Meneh much more effectively in the second game, limiting her production to three kills on 14 attempts. The Irish also quieted Panther senior captain Chinaza Ndee, holding the All-American to four kills through two sets.

Pitt entered the third set tied 1-1 for the fourth straight match, going the four matches before that stretch without dropping a single game. But the Panthers have dominated third sets this year, winning 16 out of the 19 they’ve played.

The Fighting Irish made it close, but Pitt took that key 2-1 lead once again. With the game tied at 19, two Member-Meneh kills and a Lexis Akeo ace gave the Panthers a three-point lead that they would not relinquish.

Unlike many of Pitt’s opponents, Notre Dame didn’t fold after falling behind for a second time. The Fighting Irish jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the fourth game, which quickly disappeared thanks to three consecutive Kayla Lund kills.

But the Fighting Irish did indeed keep fighting. They capitalized on two consecutive Member-Meneh attacking errors, building a four-point lead which Pitt could not chip into. Penn State transfer Serena Gray’s serve landed outside the line for the Panthers, giving Notre Dame the set 25-19.

But you don’t compile an 17-1 record without the ability to close tight matches. Head coach Dan Fisher’s team had gone to a decisive fifth game on four occasions this season, coming away as winners in all but one.

The Panthers nabbed the momentum back immediately, winning the first three points. After a Notre Dame kill, another 3-0 run put them up 6-1 and in complete control.

From there, a disciplined Pitt team stood its ground and watched Notre Dame’s mistakes compound on one another. Finally, in fitting fashion, Member-Meneh struck her 19th kill of the night, winning the final set for the Panthers 15-10.

Pitt (18-1, 8-1 ACC) now heads to Louisville on Sunday for the final leg of its four-match road trip. The 12 p.m. showdown will be broadcast on national television through the ACC Network.