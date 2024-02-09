As No. 19 Pitt enters the final three weeks of the regular season, it’s difficult to get a firm grasp on exactly what to make of Keith Gavin’s squad.

The Panthers (8-6, 1-1 in ACC) are coming off a 36-9 drubbing of Duke, but almost all respectable Division I programs have done that to the Blue Devils this season. The 31-6 loss to No. 8 North Carolina State on Jan. 26 looks bad on paper, but in reality, it was a much better performance than the loss by the same score to then-No. 5 Oklahoma State on Jan. 12.

In between, Pitt lost 21-20 to then-No. 24 Arizona State on criteria in a dual they almost certainly would have won had Dayton Pitzer not been forced to injury default in the final bout. That result was eerily similar to Pitt’s 22-21 victory by criteria over Arkansas-Little Rock, which the Panthers won thanks to an injury default.

Go back even earlier in that day at the Collegiate Duals and the results are just as perplexing. There was a 27-12 loss to then-No. 5 Cornell, which didn’t feel nearly that close, and the 21-14 loss to then-No. 6 Iowa State in a dual that the Panthers could have won.

All that has come since the clear highlight of the season: Pitt’s 21-13 victory over then-No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus.

So, is this Pitt team the won that beat the Buckeyes and could have topped Iowa State and Arizona State? Or is it the one that looked well below the level of Cornell, Oklahoma State and N.C. State? The answer, of course, is both – although any lineup that doesn’t include Pitzer, who is out for the remainder of the regular season, is quite different.

The way Gavin sees it, those tough tests – the ones they passed and the ones they’ve failed – all play a role in preparing his wrestlers for the postseason.

“I think (the difficult schedule has) been good,” he said. “We’ve wrestled some good teams. We knew it was going to be tough to win them all, but you want to see that competition. We didn’t want to see it for the first time at nationals.”

At this point in the season, nearly every Pitt starter has multiple matches against All-Americans or those ranked as potential AAs. That’s what Gavin wanted to see.

“We have too many guys that came into the season needing to earn those wins to get to nationals and help their seed,” he said.

Friday’s dual at North Carolina (8-7, 0-2) won’t provide many of those opportunities – Cole Matthews’ 141-pound bout with No. 5 Lachlan McNeil is the only top-8 opponent that Pitt will face – but it should be entertaining.

“I think it should be a very competitive dual,” Gavin said. “We match up with them in a way that it’s going to be pretty tight. There are a lot of tossup matches.”

Key matchups

Matthews-McNeil is certainly the highlight. Matthews beat the Canadian 3-2 in last year’s dual and won the ACC title, but McNeil had the last laugh, as he finished fourth at the NCAA tournament while Matthews didn’t get a spot on the podium.

Matthews is just 11-9 this season, but he has shown signs of turning things around. The notoriously low scorer has put up 10, 15 and 20 points in his last three matches. I wouldn’t bet on 25 in this one, but I also wouldn’t rule out a victory by Matthews. He’s performed well in big moments.

“His match with (N.C. State’s) Ryan Jack was an exciting match,” Gavin said. “He was just excited to be out there. I think that’s a key for him. He was like that against (Ohio State’s Jesse) Mendez, too. He’s a competitor like that. You have to get yourself in that mode every time out.”

Matthews isn’t the only senior looking for consistently strong performances. So, too, is 125-pounder Colton Camacho, who has lost five of six bouts, including two by fall and one by major decision.

After missing out on an NCAA spot last season, Camacho hasn’t done much recently to prove that he should be in Kansas City in March.

“He’s got a couple of tough ones coming up,” Gavin said. “He’s been like that throughout his career, he’ll show some signs of doing well and then have a setback. He needs to be consistent.”

Pitzer update

As the Panthers take to Chapel Hill without arguably their best wrestler in the lineup, there’s still hope that Pitzer will be there when the Panthers return next month for the ACC tournament.

The redshirt freshman heavyweight is rehabbing his injured shoulder with the goal of wrestling in the postseason.

“It’s going well,” Gavin said of the rehab. “I think he feels good with it. It’s kind of day-by-day. It’s a lot better than it was initially, right after the Arizona State match, when he was in a lot of pain. He’s getting his range of motion. He feels good with the progress so far.”

No. 19 Pitt (8-6, 1-1 in ACC) vs. North Carolina (8-7, 0-2)

At Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, N.C.

7 p.m. Friday

Streaming: ACCNX

125—Colton Camacho vs. No. 29 Spencer Moore

133—No. 23 Vinnie Santaniello vs. Jace Palmer or Derek Guanajuato

141—No. 22 Cole Matthews or No. 5 Lachlan McNeil

149—No. 28 Finn Solomon vs. Wil Guida or Jayden Scott

157—Jared Keslar vs. No. 33 Sonny Santiago

165—No. 14 Holden Heller vs. Isaias Estrada

174—No. 18 Luca Augustine vs. No. 27 Tyler Eischens

184—No. 9 Reece Heller vs. No. 24 Gavin Kane or Sabino Portella or Blah Dahnweih

197—No. 14 Mac Stout vs. No. 26 Max Shaw

285—Geoff Magin vs. Cade Lautt