Virginia ties the game at 24-24

No. 18 Pitt is hosting Virginia at Heinz Field today. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

Virginia won the coin toss and opted to take the ball, putting quarterback Brennan Armstrong on the field for the first time in three weeks after missing time due to injury. Armstrong took a hit on the first play when he scrambled on first down and was under pressure when he threw incomplete on third down, but Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis was called for targeting on that play; Dennis was ejected and Virginia got a fresh set of downs from the penalty. That penalty put Virginia in Pitt territory, and Armstrong drove the Cavaliers inside the 25 with a trio of completed passes. Pitt forced an incomplete pass on third-and-2 from the 23, but the play was blown dead on a false start, and Armstrong converted the ensuing third-and-7 with a 23-yard pass. Three plays later, Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson connected for a three-yard touchdown pass to take the first lead of the game.

VIRGINIA 7, PITT 0 - 10:28, 1st quarter Pitt’s first offensive drive started strong. The Panthers picked up a pair of first downs to get into Virginia territory with passes to Jordan Addison and 19 yards on two carries by Israel Abanikanda. But on third-and-5 from the Virginia 36, Kenny Pickett was under immediate pressure and had to scramble before taking a five-yard sack, and Pitt’s first possession ended in a punt.

Kirk Christodoulou’s punt was caught at the 5, but Armstrong quickly moved Virginia away from the goal line with a 13-yard pass to Thompson and picked up another first down with a 10-yard pass on third-and-3. The Cavaliers crossed midfield with a seven-yard pass to Billy Kemp and had second-and-1 at the Pitt 44, but after losing a yard on a rushing attempt, Virginia’s drive ended with an incomplete pass on third down. The Panthers took the ball at their own 12 and proceeded to drive. Vincent Davis took his first carry of the game 23 yards to the 35 before Pickett completed passes to Jared Wayne, Gavin Bartholomew and Jordan Addison for a total of 39 yards to get inside the Virginia 25. Two more Davis runs set up third-and-3 at the 16, and Pickett converted that with a five-yard pass to Wayne on the final play of the first quarter. SECOND QUARTER

Pitt only needed one play in the second quarter to get on the board, as Pickett threw to Addison for an 11-yard touchdown.

PITT 7, VIRGINIA 7 - 14:56, 2nd quarter

Pitt nearly got a turnover on the first play of Virginia’s next drive when A.J. Woods knocked the ball loose from Dontayvion Wicks, but the Cavaliers were there for the recovery and a first down. The defense responded, though, with a 10-yard sack from Calijah Kancey on third-and-2 to force another punt. The Panthers took the ball at their own 25 and moved quickly. Abanikanda caught a 15-yard pass to get close to midfield and then Pickett hit Bartholomew for 17 yards to get inside the 25. The drive seemed to stall when Addison was stopped for seven yards on third-and-11 from the 25, but Pat Narduzzi opted to go for it on fourth down. The Cavaliers chased Pickett on the fourth down play, but he found Addison wide open in the end zone for another touchdown connection.

PITT 14, VIRGINIA 7 - 10:01, 2nd quarter Virginia had an answer on the next drive. Armstrong got things started with a 19-yard pass to Wicks on first down and then moved deep into Pitt territory one a 26-yard throw to Thompson. He hooked up with Wicks one more time for 22 yards to get to the Pitt 2, and running back Mike Hollins chased in the drive with a touchdown run.

PITT 14, VIRGINIA 14 - 6:52, 2nd quarter

Pitt answered the touchdown without Kenny Pickett stepping on the field, as Abanikanda took the kickoff at the 2, used his speed to get to the sidelines and then took off for a 98-yard kick return touchdown.

PITT 21, VIRGINIA 14 - 6:39, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s defense picked up the special teams momentum with the first three-and-out of the game when John Morgan sacked Armstrong for a six-yard loss on third-and-4 to force another Virginia punt. Addison made another big special teams play with a 39-yard punt return into Virginia territory, but on second down from the UVa. 16, Pickett was sacked for a 10-yard loss and the Panthers had to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Sam Scarton.

PITT 24, VIRGINIA 14 - 2:49, 2nd quarter

Virginia answered the field goal with a touchdown on a drive that took less than two minutes. After throwing incomplete on the first play the drive, Armstrong completed eight consecutive passes to march down the field, capped by a seven-yard pass to tight end Jelani Woods for a score.

PITT 24, VIRGINIA 21 - 0:52, 2nd quarter Pitt got the ball back with a little less than a minute and got close to midfield, but on second-and-4 from the Pitt 43, Pickett tried a deep pass to Wayne that was intercepted. Armstrong threw his own interception a few plays later on a deep shot at the end zone with time running out, and Pitt took a three-point lead into halftime. HALFTIME