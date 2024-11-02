SMU leads Pitt 7-3 after one quarter

DALLAS — The No. 18 Pitt Panthers are in Dallas to take on No. 20 SMU in a primetime showdown with huge ACC implications on the line. Follow along for live updates from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

SMU 7, Pitt 0 12:19

SMU — LJ Johnson 2-yard run (Collin Rogers kick)

Pitt won the coin toss in Dallas, and elected to receive, bucking a recent trend for taking the ball first. The Panthers allowed a 75-yard drive on seven plays, but the backbreaker was a 43-yard gain to Keyshawn Smith. The Pitt defender did not fully take him to the turf, and he sprung an OK gain into a big one, which ultimately set up the score. It was a quick start for SMU. The Pitt defense will need to settle in, but the big play was a missed tackle, not missed execution at least.

SMU 7, Pitt 3 5:55

UP — Ben Sauls 44-yard kick

Ben Sauls maintained his perfect season, by booting a 44-yarder to cut into the SMU lead. The Panthers have moved the ball better tonight than in recent games with four first downs already after only achieving 13 last week against Syracuse. Still, Pitt is 0-for-2 on third down conversions, which have cut down both possessions thus far. Eli Holstein is 5-of-8 for 39 yards early on, but has still missed on some chances.

SECOND QUARTER