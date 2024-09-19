No. 1 Pitt delivers in front of record crowd with sweep of No. 3 Penn State

Sometimes the show does not match the build-up, but that was not the case in the Pitt volleyball team’s showdown with Penn State on Wednesday night. The No. 1 ranked Panthers came into the match as the most dominant team in the country, and showed everyone why with a clean sweep over No. 3 Penn State, in front of a record home crowd of 11,800 at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday evening.
“I think it’s just a testament to the spirit that not just our school has, but like the city has around our team and volleyball in general,” Pitt senior Emmy Klika said after the Panthers improved to 7-0 on the season in front of a packed arena.
Pitt dominated the visiting Nittany Lions in all areas, with a commanding lead in kills at 59-36. The Panthers had the edge in aces, 7-3, and blocks at 11-5.
Pitt earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking last week, and got to play its first home match as the top team in the country against a heated rival, and traditional volleyball power in Penn State. The Panthers also celebrated their 2023 ACC Championship team which also reached the Final 4.
Pitt entered Wednesday match literally perfect this season, as in the team had not lost a single set in their first six matches. Dan Fisher’s squad continued that streak of perfection, even against one of the top teams in the country with an intensified atmosphere.
Pitt asserted dominance early with a quick 4-0 lead in the first set. The Panthers ran that to 16-8 and eventually 21-11, before taking the first set at 25-15. It was the start of a pretty big opening statement that continued throughout the night.
The team never really found itself behind on Wednesday, either. In the second set, Penn State drummed up some momentum to take a 17-16 advantage. The Panthers stormed back with a 9-2 run to close and take the set.
In the third, Pitt raced out to a 17-7 lead, but got a little complacent and needed double timeouts by head coach Dan Fisher to settle the tense moments, before closing strong with a 25-18 set win to finish off the sweep.
Torrey Stafford had 17 kills and eight digs. Stafford, one of the top sophomores in the country, is a big reason why Pitt has had plenty of early season success. She said while being ranked No. 1 at the moment is big, the goal is to hold that spot later in the year.
“I feel like the team and Coach (Fisher) has made it really clear that we want to be the number one team at the end of the season,” said the 2023 first team All-ACC pick.
Pitt closed the gap on Penn State in the all-time series. The Panthers now trail the Nittany Lions 34-22. The rivalry has not been an annual thing, but with a record crowd Wednesday, Fisher said a return trip to State College, perhaps at the Bryce Jordan Center next year is on the table.
“I’m always open to a great volleyball environment,” said the 12th year head coach. “Let’s do it.”
The Panthers should not have to wait until next year for more big environments. Pitt is set to host weekend matches against East Carolina on Friday and Marquette on Sunday at the Fitzgerald Field House. Later in the year, Pitt will return to the Petersen Events Center to host Louisville on Friday October, 25. Last year’s match with the Cardinals drew 8,865.