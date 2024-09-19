No. 1 Pitt delivers in front of record crowd with sweep of No. 3 Penn State

Sometimes the show does not match the build-up, but that was not the case in the Pitt volleyball team’s showdown with Penn State on Wednesday night. The No. 1 ranked Panthers came into the match as the most dominant team in the country, and showed everyone why with a clean sweep over No. 3 Penn State, in front of a record home crowd of 11,800 at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday evening.

“I think it’s just a testament to the spirit that not just our school has, but like the city has around our team and volleyball in general,” Pitt senior Emmy Klika said after the Panthers improved to 7-0 on the season in front of a packed arena.

Pitt dominated the visiting Nittany Lions in all areas, with a commanding lead in kills at 59-36. The Panthers had the edge in aces, 7-3, and blocks at 11-5.

Pitt earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking last week, and got to play its first home match as the top team in the country against a heated rival, and traditional volleyball power in Penn State. The Panthers also celebrated their 2023 ACC Championship team which also reached the Final 4.

Pitt entered Wednesday match literally perfect this season, as in the team had not lost a single set in their first six matches. Dan Fisher’s squad continued that streak of perfection, even against one of the top teams in the country with an intensified atmosphere.