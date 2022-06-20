NJ state champ enrolling at Pitt

Keith Gavin and the Pitt wrestling staff have proven over the past five years that they can land some of the top recruits in western Pennsylvania. Now the Panthers are showing that they can bring talent in from farther east.

Vince Santaniello, who won a 2021 state title in New Jersey, will join the Panthers this fall as a freshman 133-pounder. He was a four-time state medalist, going eighth, third and second before finally winning a title in 2021 at 126 pounds.

MatScouts had him ranked as the seventh-best 126-pounder in the country his senior year and No. 121 at any weight. His brother Anthony, the No. 73 recruit in the country for the class of 2023, is an Oklahoma recruit.

Vince committed to the Naval Academy out of high school, but after a year in prep school, he decided he wasn’t cut out for life in the military.

“I have a ton of respect for the Naval Academy; it just wasn’t for me,” he said. “It wasn’t the lifestyle that I was looking for.”

Santaniello committed to Navy, in large part, because of head coach Cary Kolat, the western Pennsylvania native who is a legend in the sport.

“Coach Kolat is like my second father,” Santaniello said. “He’s one of my favorite people in the world. I would do anything for that dude.”

The feeling seems to be mutual, as Santaniello said Kolat suggested Pitt as a potential destination for him when things didn’t work out with the Naval Academy. Once Santaniello got to Oakland, he knew it was going to be his new home.

“When I went there, I felt an immediate click,” he recalled. “I’m not a city guy – I’m a beach guy – but it was a change of scenery. Everything was nice. The Cathedral took my breath away. Every room tells a different story. The coaches were just some of the best guys I’ve talked to in my life. They were amazing.

“Once I was there, I felt this is the place I want to be. This is home,” he said.

Santaniello went 3-1 during his prep season, as he reached the finals of the Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open before falling 5-3 to Angelo Rini, who was 19-10 as a starter for Columbia.

He expected to be a 125-pounder last year, but the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) staff told Santaniello not to cut weight. Now, he says he’ll like be a career 133-pounder, and he’s excited to have a year working out with Micky Phillippi.

“Being in the room for a year with him, that’s going to be a phenomenal opportunity,” said Santaniello, who recalled the January 2019 dual meet when Phillippi beat Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix. “I can’t wait to meet him and introduce myself. I can’t wait to get my hands on him. I want to go in there and try to prove myself.”

He’ll also get to practice with Cole Matthews, the returning All-American who should again be one of the top 141-pounders in the nation. Santaniello said he met Matthews during his visit and was very impressed.

“He is great. As a person, he is one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever met, and one of the nicest.”

Santaniello also connected with some of the young stars who will be counted on to take Pitt to the next level.

“I talked to Mac Stout and Brock McMillen and Luca Augustine, and all of those guys are phenomenal people,” he said. “I feel like the next couple years are going to be the best for Pitt wrestling. I truly believe that we will be on top in the next couple of years.”