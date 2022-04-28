NFL Draft Primer: Pitt players hopeful to hear their names called

The NFL Draft begins tonight and the professional dreams for a number of former Pitt players can become a reality. The first round is being held tonight, while rounds two and three will commence on Friday evening, with the remaining four rounds scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The Pitt football program is coming off of a 11-3 campaign in 2021 and won the ACC along the way, and a number of players that drove the success are hoping to hear their names called over the weekend.

Three Pitt players were invited to the NFL Combine that was held back in March: Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Defensive Back Damarri Mathis, and Long Snapper Cal Adomitis. All three players have the benefit of performing in front of the entire brass of all 32 teams. In addition to those three, there are a few more draft hopefuls that may be in line for a professional opportunity, whether that may be as a draft pick or un undrafted free agent. Here are the storylines surrounding the Pitt Panthers and the NFL Draft.

Players selected under Narduzzi

Pat Narduzzi took over as Pitt’s head coach ahead of the 2015 season. During his time as head coach, 17 players have been drafted under his watch including at least one player in all six draft classes since he has been the head coach. Here is a rundown of all the players selected in the Pat Narduzzi era.

2016

Tyler Boyd (2nd round)

2017

James Conner (3rd round)

Dorian Johnson (4th)

Nathan Peterman (5th)

Adam Bisnowaty 6th

Ejuan Price (7th)

2018

Brian O’Neil (2nd)

Jordan Whitehead (4th)

Avonte Maddox (4th)

2019

Qadree Ollison (5th)

2020

Dane Jackson (7th)

2021

Patrick Jones (3rd)

Rashad Weaver (4th)

Jason Pinnock (5th)

Jaylen Twyman (6th)

Damar Hamlin (6th)

Jimmy Morrissey (7th)

Players recruited by Narduzzi that went onto to get drafted

Among the names drafted under Pitt's current head coach, some were players that were initially recruited by prior coaching regimes. Pat Narduzzi's initial recruiting class came in 2015, while the first full class under his watched was 2016. Here is a look of players that signed on to play for Pitt's current head coach.

2015: Jordan Whitehead (four-star), Dane Jackson (two-star)

2016: Damar Hamlin (four-star), Patrick Jones (two-star), Rashad Weaver (two-star), Jimmy Morrissey (unranked, walk-on)

2017: Jaylen Twyman (three-star), Jason Pinnock (three-star)

In this weekend's draft, Pitt's two most likely drafted prospects: Kenny Pickett and Damarri Mathis were both members of the 2017 recruiting class, and both came to Pittsburgh as three-star recruits.

Following a banner year

The 2021 draft was especially kind to the Pitt program. Six different Panthers heard their name called over the course of the draft weekend, and it was the most players in a single draft class for Pitt since the 2004 year, which also produced six players selected. Pitt was one of ten college programs last year to produce at least six NFL picks joining Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Kentucky, and Penn State.

A buzzworthy Pro Day

Pitt held its Pro Day for its 13 draft eligible players back on March 21st, and it was quite the event compared to other years. 31 of the 32 NFL teams made it to Pitt’s practice facility, along with a live broadcast from both the ACC and NFL Networks. ESPN and many other national outlets had personnel on hand as well. The attention was certainly centered around Kenny Pickett, but it also gave everyone else in attendance the opportunity to test on a bigger stage than what Pitt’s Pro Day usually looks like.

First Round drought

Pitt has not had a player selected in the first round since 2014, when the St. Louis Rams selected Aaron Donald with the 13th overall pick. Of course, Donald has established himself as arguably the best player in the game since entering the league. Since his name was called, only two players (Tyler Boyd and Brian O’Neil) have been picked in the second round.

Quarterback facts

Kenny Pickett is looking to become the 11th quarterback drafted in program history, and the first Pitt signal caller to hear his name called since Nathan Peterman was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 draft. Pitt has not produced a first round quarterback since 1983, when Dan Marino was picked by the Miami Dolphins. Marino left Pitt as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns and went on top have a Hall of Fame career. In the 2021 season, Pickett broke all of Pitt’s significant passing records, including the ones still held by Marino. He guided the program to its first 11-win season since Marino was wearing a Pitt uniform.

Unpredictable QB class

Kenny Pickett has been one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class. In a year that is not widely recognized to be a strong quarterback class, Pickett has been scrutinized about his hand size and has been projected by many analysts to go anywhere from the sixth overall pick to falling out of the first round altogether. Pickett along with Liberty’s Malik Willis, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, and Sam Howell have all have their supporters among the NFL Draft community, and there is not a clear cut player in that grouping that is expected to be picked ahead of the others. It will be interesting to see how tonight unfolds for all of those prospects.

A run of defensive backs

Under the watch of Pat Narduzzi, Pitt has had five defensive backs selected in the NFL Draft. Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis is looking to become the sixth. Dane Jackson was picked in the 2019, while Jason Pinnock and Damar Hamlin got drafted a year ago. If and when Mathis is selected, it will be the third straight year a Pitt defensive back will be drafted. Pitt’s defense under Narduzzi is not necessarily known for its pass defense, but given the scheme and what is asked of Pitt’s defensive backs, it challenges them and prepares them for the next level.

An unlikely position

It is not often long snappers hear their names called in the NFL Draft. Two long snappers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and only one was picked in the 2020 draft. Pitt’s Cal Adomitis is hoping to be one of the rare few from his position to have that dream become a reality. Adomitis won the Mannelly Award this past season as college football’s top long snapper. He also participated in the Senior Bowl and was at the combine. Given all the accolades and attention, it’s certainly possible Admoitis can be drafted. He was a five-year starter for the Panthers and never missed a game.

Maybe a tight end?

Pitt hasn’t had a tight end drafted since 2010 when both Nate Byahm and Dorin Dickerson were picked. Lucas Krull is hoping to beat the odds of being a player not selected for the combine, but hearing his name called in the draft. In the 2021 season Krull caught 38 passes for 451 yards and six touchdowns. His 6’6” and 260-pound frame has always garnered attention, and he had a good showing at Pitt’s Pro Day.

Further Chances…

Johnny Petrishen, after his seventh year of college football, is looking to make a name in the NFL. The local product posted a 4.53 40-yard dash time at Pitt’s Pro Day, and also a 38.5 inch vertical. His numbers popped, and should earn him a chance at an undrafted free agent deal at the very least. Pitt has not had one of its linebackers drafted since 2009, when Scott McKillop was picked in the fifth round by the 49ers.

Keyshon Camp opened eyes with 27 reps on the bench press at Pitt’s Pro Day last month. He battled injuries throughout his career, but definitely flashed potential at times and tested well. He should get an opportunity in some capacity.