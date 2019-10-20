News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

News, notes and numbers from the Syracuse game

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

News, numbers, notes and more from Pitt’s 27-20 win over Syracuse Friday night at the Carrier Dome. - Friday night’s game started with Syracuse kicking off to Pitt after the Orange won the coin tos...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}