News and notes from Friday's practice
MORE HEADLINES - From the players: What's the sales pitch to get recruits to Pitt? | Media Day collection: The offensive coaches | PODCAST: The safety dance | News and notes from Thursday's practice | Video: Narduzzi on Media Day | Aston's return can boost numbers | Slideshow: The first practice in pads | Recruiting rundown: Where do things stand after the August mini-run? | Video: The Harley Drill - get a look at every defensive player
Pitt wrapped up the week with a practice that was forced indoors due to rain, but here are the non-weather news and notes from Friday.