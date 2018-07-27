In early June, AJ Woods impressed the Pitt coaches at a prospect camp.

In mid-July, Woods got an offer from the Panthers.

And at the end of July, the Germantown (Md.) Northwest cornerback committed.

“I felt like I could not only better myself as a player but also as a person,” Woods told Panther-Lair.com after he committed on Friday afternoon. “The Life Skills really blew me away, they really prepare you for life after football. That seemed really cool to me. It’s definitely a spot where I can become a better person and a player.”

Woods made his commitment while in Pittsburgh for a two-day unofficial visit. He came into the visit committed to James Madison, but by the time he was ready to head home, Woods felt like he knew where he wanted to go.

“When I finished the visit, I was like, ‘Wow, this is the spot for me,’” he said. “After seeing everything - the campus, the football, the city - it was just the spot for me. I felt good about it. It gave me a good feeling.”

As such, Woods decided to give Pat Narduzzi the news of his commitment when he spoke with him on Friday before leaving the city.

“I really liked Coach Narduzzi,” Woods said. “He was super honest and straightforward with me; that’s how he’ll be with me. I really appreciate his honesty: that’s what I like the most in a coach.”

Woods’ commitment gave the Pitt coaches a good feeling. Narduzzi’s tweet announcing the news included the numbers “4.38” - seemingly a reference to a 40-yard dash time. Woods confirmed that he did indeed run the 40 in 4.38 seconds at Pitt’s camp, and speed is a big part of his skill set.

“I like to play fast and physical,” he said. “They like me as a corner. I think I’m a good press player; I can press really well. I’m good at off-man as well. I can play both but my stronger suit is getting physical with the receiver at the line.”

Woods didn’t just run the 40 at Pitt’s camp; he also worked closely with cornerbacks coach Archie Collins, who took a liking to the 5’10” 175-pound standout, and the feeling was mutual.

“I like him a lot,” Woods said of Collins. “Me and him can work well together and I think he’s a good coach. He coaches me up and thinks I’m a special player. He said I’m very coachable and I have the tools. He’s happy that I’m on board.”

Woods picked Pitt over more than 20 other offers, including a Power Five scholarship from Virginia. Pitt was unique in the group, though, in that the Panthers have one of Woods’ teammates also committed: 2019 defensive end Deandre Jules.

“It’s always good to play with a teammate from high school,” Woods said. “Me and him are really good friends. He was telling me all about what he loved about Pitt and all of that. When they offered me, I had to go see it for myself. I fell in love with it, too.”

Woods is Pitt’s 15 commitment in the 2019 class and the first cornerback to pick the Panthers.



