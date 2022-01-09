New Pitt commit: 'It's bigger than basketball'

Last week, Marlon Barnes Jr. sat down with his father and Chet Mason, his coach at Brush High School, for a discussion.

The topic: college choices.

Barnes Jr., a four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2023, felt like it was time to make a decision. And as he looked at his options, there was one obvious answer.

It was Pitt, and on Sunday, Barnes Jr. announced his commitment to the Panthers.

“They offered me early in my freshman year, and Coach Capel - both of them, Jeff and Jason - have been showing love ever since,” Barnes Jr. told Panther-Lair.com after making his announcement. “They have been riding with me since Day One. I trust their process and I believe in what they have going on and my parents do as well. They make me feel at home.

“It’s bigger than basketball, too. They can help me develop as a man and they’re great guys. It’s not just those two; it’s the whole staff. They all show love and care for their players.”

Barnes Jr. is Pitt’s first commitment in the class of 2023, but he’s not the first four-star recruit from Brush to become a Panther. Current sophomore center John Hugley, who led Pitt to its first ACC win of the season on Saturday with 32 points and 13 rebounds against Boston College at the Petersen Events Center.

“I talk to John a lot,” Barnes Jr. said. “He told me the city really cares for the guys and the sports. He said the city is great. He told me, ‘If you come down, it will be crazy having two guys from the same area going tot the same school.’ He’s my guy, I texted him last night after he had that big game.

“We have talked before about Pitt and he told me that he loves Pitt. He said it would be a great place for me.”

At 6’6” and 180 pounds, Barnes Jr., who ranks as the no. 79 overall prospect in the class of 2023, projects on the wing at Pitt. He missed several games at Brush this season due to Covid, but he returned for the last two games and scored 15 points in a five-point win over Gilmour Academy on Saturday.

“I’ll be a wing at Pitt, playing with the ball some and doing different things,” he said. “I play all over at Brush.”

Barnes Jr. has been watching Pitt all season as the Panthers have battled to a 6-9 record that includes three one-point losses.

“They’ve had a bunch of close games but they’ve been fighting,” he said. “Every game has been a close game and losing their guards early in the season hurt them a lot. But they put up a fight. They’re tough and they’re competitive in every game.”