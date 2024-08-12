New-look defensive ends tasked with big responsibility
One of the bigger storylines facing the Pitt football team entering the 2024 season is getting better play from its defensive line than it did a year ago. That improved play also needs to happen without any sense of familiarity.
The defensive line, specifically the defensive end position, has virtually been retooled from top to bottom. Starting with new assistant coach Tim Daoust making the calls, to the four guys expected to make up the depth chart, it looks vastly different than this spot did one year ago.
Training camp has not been so much about identifying which defensive ends who will see the most time, but rather, how they will perform in the 2024 season. There is no secret that a great deal of expectations have already been heaped on to Kansas State transfer Nate Matlack.
With senior Nate Temple sidelined and Bam Brima leaving the team just last week, Matlack has no choice to be the team’s top end and also the leader of the group, while also adjusting to a new program, city, and scheme.
Following the first day of full pads during training camp, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked who stood out from that particular practice, and he wasted little time praising the 6-foot-5 and 250-pound senior from Kansas.
“I just see a smart football player,” Narduzzi said of Matlack. “I see a guy that plays football the way you need a team player to play. I mean, I watch him out there. He can lay out. I've seen defensive ends lay out and tackle people when it's thud. The thing I've been impressed with is that he's smart. He takes care of the details on the field.”
Matlack has the most game experience of any of the defensive ends in Pitt’s rotation this season. He has appeared in 39 career games while suiting up for Kansas State in the Big 12. Matlack has started seven games and has recorded 16 career TFLs and 9.5 sacks.
One of the bigger draws Matlack had to Pitt was the ability to play more freely. At Kansas State, he played in a 3-4 defense, which did not allow its defensive ends to make as many plays on the ball.
He is excited to make the adjustment to Pitt’s attacking style.
“It’s a lot better,” said Matlack of his new role. “I’m able to use my ability and put myself on edges and put myself in better situations to make a little more plays. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now and just building on it.”
While Matlack seems firmly entrenched to see significant playing time this season, Chief Borders is doing the best he can to make sure he is playing right alongside him. Like Matlack, Borders is a transfer from a power-four program in Nebraska. But unlike his teammate, Borders went through spring ball with the Cornhuskers, and these past two weeks have been his first real opportunity to show off his ability in front of the whole team.
“I’ll tell you what, Chief Borders is another guy that's shown some," Narduzzi began to say about Borders last week before Thursday’s practice. “Chief has got one of the best motors I've seen, okay? And you know what, if you put on your Nebraska highlight tape, you're going to see a motor. We lost a guy with maybe a low motor, and we got a guy with a great motor.”
Of course, that line may have been some shade towards Dayon Hayes, a starter from last year’s team who transferred to Colorado in the spring. Whether or not Pitt’s coach should have walked in the weeds with those comments, it does speak to what the coaches feel Borders can bring: a relentless pass rusher.
Pitt lacked something like that in 2023, at least up to its usual standard. The Panthers finished top five nationally from 2019-2022 in the sack department, recording at least 46 or more in four straight seasons. Last year’s total slipped to 31 sacks for the season, tied for 42nd nationally.
Despite a step back in 2023, Borders saw an overall scheme fit for what he wanted to do. At Nebraska, he was still rushing the passer, but more in a standup role which led him to play a little more like a linebacker. Now, he will be able to play with his hand in the dirt at Pitt, and have the freedom to chase the quarterback more consistently.
“We’re definitely an attack, attack, attack team,” Borders told the media after Pitt’s ninth practice of fall camp back on Friday. “So just being able to get my hand in the dirt, get after the ball, get after the quarterback has been very beneficial.”
Matlack and Borders really could not have walked into better situations, at least personally. Both will be given much bigger roles than at the prior schools, with also a game plan that should fit their respective games. It’s ideal on one end, but there is also the burden of being asked to quickly plug holes for a program coming off a three-win season.
Matlack understands some of that.
Pitt was 68th in rushing defense last season, as it gave up 150 yards a game on the ground. It’s another number that did not match the program’s track record. Pitt was top 12 in rushing defense every year from 2019 to 2022. Pitt also held opponents under 100 yards rushing per game for three straight seasons.
“From what I saw on tape to now, to where we are, I feel like it’s improved a ton,” Matlack said on defending the run. “We’re getting a lot of TFLs. I feel like Coach Bates is really aggressive with his calls, so linebackers are constantly in the backfield and we really have a talented linebacker group that just flies down and makes plays.”
Pitt is counting on both Borders and Matlack to quickly address needs at defensive end. Those two will be complimented by two other players, who also will be new to this level of responsibility, but for different reasons.
Jimmy Scott is a redshirt sophomore, who saw some playing time last year. While Sincere Edwards is a true freshman, who already may be in a position to crack the two-deep as a first-year player.
It’s a lot of new names, but the game should remain the same. Pitt lets its defensive ends fly to the quarterback, it’s now a matter if these four can play to a higher level than what the team received last year
“We’re rushing four, five, six guys, so you know just grinding and getting the the quarterback,” Borders said of getting a chance to play in this type of defense. “That’s the main goal. If we can stop the guy who has the main focus on the game, that’s when we can win ball games.”