One of the bigger storylines facing the Pitt football team entering the 2024 season is getting better play from its defensive line than it did a year ago. That improved play also needs to happen without any sense of familiarity.

The defensive line, specifically the defensive end position, has virtually been retooled from top to bottom. Starting with new assistant coach Tim Daoust making the calls, to the four guys expected to make up the depth chart, it looks vastly different than this spot did one year ago.

Training camp has not been so much about identifying which defensive ends who will see the most time, but rather, how they will perform in the 2024 season. There is no secret that a great deal of expectations have already been heaped on to Kansas State transfer Nate Matlack.

With senior Nate Temple sidelined and Bam Brima leaving the team just last week, Matlack has no choice to be the team’s top end and also the leader of the group, while also adjusting to a new program, city, and scheme.

Following the first day of full pads during training camp, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked who stood out from that particular practice, and he wasted little time praising the 6-foot-5 and 250-pound senior from Kansas.

“I just see a smart football player,” Narduzzi said of Matlack. “I see a guy that plays football the way you need a team player to play. I mean, I watch him out there. He can lay out. I've seen defensive ends lay out and tackle people when it's thud. The thing I've been impressed with is that he's smart. He takes care of the details on the field.”

Matlack has the most game experience of any of the defensive ends in Pitt’s rotation this season. He has appeared in 39 career games while suiting up for Kansas State in the Big 12. Matlack has started seven games and has recorded 16 career TFLs and 9.5 sacks.

One of the bigger draws Matlack had to Pitt was the ability to play more freely. At Kansas State, he played in a 3-4 defense, which did not allow its defensive ends to make as many plays on the ball.

He is excited to make the adjustment to Pitt’s attacking style.

“It’s a lot better,” said Matlack of his new role. “I’m able to use my ability and put myself on edges and put myself in better situations to make a little more plays. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now and just building on it.”