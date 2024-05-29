Pitt’s five scholarship newcomers have their jersey numbers.

The basketball program announced the numbers for its five newest scholarship players - two transfers and three freshmen - earlier this week.

0 - Amdy Ndiaye

A native of Senegal who comes to Pitt directly from Putnam Science Academy, Ndiaye is listed as a 6’10” 210-pound forward on Pitt’s official roster, and he will likely serve as depth at center during his freshman season.

1 - Damian Dunn

Dunn returns to his No. 1 jersey, which he wore at Temple before switching to No. 11 at Houston last season (Jamal Shead wore No. 1 for the Cougars). A 6’5” guard who has averaged 11.8 points per game over the last five seasons, Dunn brings a physical veteran presence to Pitt’s back court.

2 - Cam Corhen

Fresh off scoring 25 points the last time he played in the Petersen Events Center, Corhen is transferring to Pitt to be the Panthers’ starting center. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Florida State, where he wore a No. 3 jersey. Now he’ll be taking the No. 2 left vacant by Blake Hinson’s departure.

3 - Brandin Cummings

Cummings wore No. 3 at Lincoln Park, and he’ll carry that jersey to his Pitt career, where he hopes to match his other high school memories, like the 37 points he scored in Lincoln Park’s state championship win. The younger brother of former Pitt star guard Nelly Cummings, Brandin Cummings will be in the rotation at guard for the Panthers this season.

52 - Amsal Delalic

The wild card of the newcomers - and, really, the roster as a whole - Delalic comes to Pitt as a 6’7” Bosnian wing who can shoot, and he figures to be a big part of the Panthers’ plans this season. Delalic wore No. 52 for his last club, and he’s the first Pitt player to wear that number since Gary McGhee in 2011.

Pitt also announced that Hampton standout Liam Mignogna, who is joining the Panthers as a walk-on, will wear No. 24.