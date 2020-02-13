News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

New Jersey WR adds Pitt offer, thinking about March visit

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

2021 prospect Jayson Raines is one of the top wide receivers in the state of New Jersey. He checks in at 6'3" and 185-pounds and has an offer sheet that includes Maryland, Miami, and Rutgers. Recen...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}