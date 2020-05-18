New Jersey junior center gets Pitt offer
The Pitt staff remains active in recruiting big men from the 2021 class and a new offer recently went to Bretner Mutombo last week. Mutombo is the No. 23 center in the 2021 class while sitting at 1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news