New Fla. offer hopes for spring visit
Pitt has been recruiting the state of Florida very well in recent years and the coaching staff has been searching every corner of the state for talent. Linebackers coach Rob Harley issued an offer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news