New DB offer plans to visit this fall
Braeden Marshall is a 5’10” and 175-pound cornerback in the class of 2023. Marshall stars for Lake Mary High School in Florida, and earlier this month he added an offer from Pitt. Pitt assistant co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news