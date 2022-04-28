New 2024 QB offer has connections to Pitt
AJ Surace picked up an offer from Pitt on Wednesday of this week. Like many prospects do in this day and age, the class of 2024 quarterback prospect out of Lawrenceville (NJ) tweeted out that offer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news