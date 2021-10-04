Need to know: Everything you need for Pitt's off week

Pitt (4-1, 1-0) is off this week. Here's a look at where things stand for the Panthers as they prepare for the oncoming seven-game stretch.

Off week schedule Since Pitt is off this week, Pat Narduzzi will not hold his weekly press conference on Monday. Some player and coach interviews are expected at midweek. There also won’t be a new episode of the Kenny Pickett Show this week, but we’ll have a live Panther-Lair Show Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel.

What’s the spread? The oddsmakers are definitely looking favorably on Pitt in the aftermath of Saturday’s win at Georgia Tech. According to BetMGM.com, the Panthers are the favorite to win the Coastal Division and +500 to win the ACC, behind only Clemson (+130). N.C. State is also +500.

Time, TV and radio info As of Monday morning, only one of Pitt’s remaining seven games has a set start time and TV assignment. That’s the North Carolina game, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN Thursday night, Nov. 11. A kickoff time for the Panthers’ trip to Virginia Tech in two weeks should be announced today, although it could become a six-day pick.

Notes of note

- Pitt’s 4-1 start to the 2021 season is the Panthers’ best record through five games since 2015, when Pat Narduzzi’s debut season opened with wins over Youngstown State, Akron, Virginia Tech and Virginia, sandwiched around a loss at Iowa.

- The 2015 team eventually improved to 6-1, which was Pitt’s best start through seven games since 2009.

- Pitt is 1-0 in the ACC after winning the conference opener on Saturday; Narduzzi is now 4-3 in conference openers.

- Now in its 10th season as a member of the ACC, Pitt has four conference wins of 30 points or more. All four have come during Narduzzi’s tenure:

2016 - Pitt 56, Duke 14

2020 - Pitt 47, Virginia Tech 14

2021 - Pitt 52, Georgia Tech 21

2018 - Pitt 52, Virginia Tech 22

Saturday’s game was the first time Pitt beat a conference opponent by at least 30 points on the road.

- Pitt will be off this week; the Panthers have won six games in a row when playing after a week off. Overall, Pitt is 7-2 in the regular season under Narduzzi when playing after an off week.

Top storylines

- There’s no bigger storyline for Pitt right now than Kenny Pickett. The Panthers’ quarterback has thrown for 1,731 yards, 19 touchdowns and just one interception this season; he ranks fourth nationally in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency.

- Jordan Addison is Pickett’s top target, and he leads the nation with nine receiving touchdowns. He is also No. 9 nationally with 524 receiving yards.

- Defensively, the Panthers are being opportunistic. They are No. 80 nationally in pass defense (236.2 yards per game allowed) and No. 55 in scoring defense (22.6 points per game allowed) but they scored two defensive touchdowns, they rank eighth nationally in team sacks per game (3.6) and they are the fifth-best team in the country on third down, allowing opponents to convert 27.3% of their attempts.

- Saturday may have only been one game, but he Panthers are currently No. 10 in ESPN’s Football Power Index with a 99.9% chance of winning six games, a 72.1% chance of winning the Coastal Division, a 44.3% chance of winning the ACC and a. 9.2% chance of making the College Football Playoffs (even a 2.7% chance of making the national championship game).

- Pitt is one of two teams in the Coastal Division with a perfect conference record so far. Virginia Tech is also 1-0 In ACC games; Duke and Miami have lost one conference game each (they're both 0-1), while North Carolina (2-2), Virginia (1-2) and Georgia Tech (1-2) have two losses each.