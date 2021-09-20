Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-New Hampshire
Pitt (2-1) will look to bounce back from its loss to Western Michigan when the Panthers host New Hampshire (3-0) at Heinz Field this Saturday.
Here’s everything you need to know to get the week started.
Time, TV and radio info
Pitt-New Hampshire will kick off at noon ET at Heinz Field. The game will be broadcast on ACCNX with radio coverage on 93.7 The Fan.
Game week schedule
Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week.
Notes of note
Pitt has faced New Hampshire once previously: the Panthers hosted the Wildcats in the second game of the 2010 season. Pitt won that game 38-16.
New Hampshire plays in the Colonial Athletic Association. Pitt is 12-0 all-time against current members of the CAA. Five of those wins came against William & Mary, who the Panthers last faced in 1977. The Panthers’ most recent win against a CAA team was in 2018 when Pitt beat Albany in the season opener.
Under Pat Narduzzi, Pitt is 16-15 after a loss in the same season (i.e., not counting into the next season).
Weather outlook
According to weather.com, Saturday in Pittsburgh will be partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and a 21% chance of precipitation.
Top storylines
- In the aftermath of the worst loss of the Narduzzi era at Pitt, the Panthers are left looking for answers. That’s particularly true on defense, where Pitt gave up 517 yards of total offense, 357 passing yards, 160 rushing yards, 7-of-17 third-down conversions, 40 minutes of possession and, most importantly, 44 points.
- Kenny Pickett has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the ACC. He is currently fourth in the league in passing yards, second in passing yards per game, second in passing touchdowns and third in efficiency after throwing for 939 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception through three games.
- New Hampshire is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in CAA play this season, and the Wildcats have been doing it with defense. They have allowed just six touchdowns in three games while scoring only 11 themselves.