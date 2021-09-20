Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-New Hampshire

Pitt (2-1) will look to bounce back from its loss to Western Michigan when the Panthers host New Hampshire (3-0) at Heinz Field this Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know to get the week started.

Time, TV and radio info

Pitt-New Hampshire will kick off at noon ET at Heinz Field. The game will be broadcast on ACCNX with radio coverage on 93.7 The Fan. Game week schedule

Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.

Notes of note

Pitt has faced New Hampshire once previously: the Panthers hosted the Wildcats in the second game of the 2010 season. Pitt won that game 38-16. New Hampshire plays in the Colonial Athletic Association. Pitt is 12-0 all-time against current members of the CAA. Five of those wins came against William & Mary, who the Panthers last faced in 1977. The Panthers’ most recent win against a CAA team was in 2018 when Pitt beat Albany in the season opener. Under Pat Narduzzi, Pitt is 16-15 after a loss in the same season (i.e., not counting into the next season). Weather outlook

According to weather.com, Saturday in Pittsburgh will be partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and a 21% chance of precipitation.