Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Georgia Tech
Pitt will open conference play at Georgia Tech this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know to get the week started.
Time, TV and radio info
Pitt-Georgia Tech will kick off at noon ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan.
What’s the spread?
According to BetMGM.com, Pitt opened the week as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under on the game is set at 57.
Game week schedule
Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week.
Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.
Notes of note
- Since joining the ACC in 2013, Pitt is 4-4 in conference openers. Under Pat Narduzzi, the Panthers are 3-3 in ACC openers:
2015: 17-13 win at Virginia Tech
2016: 37-36 loss at North Carolina
2017: 35-17 loss at Georgia Tech
2018: 24-19 win over Georgia Tech
2019: 30-14 loss to Virginia
2020: 21-10 win over Syracuse
- After opening ACC play on the road in five of Pitt’s first six seasons in the conference, the Panthers have been home for their last three league openers.
- Pitt is 10-5 all-time against Georgia Tech but 5-3 since facing the Yellow Jackets annually as members of the ACC (the Panthers’ last game against GT prior to joining the conference was in 1976).
Narduzzi is 5-1 against Georgia Tech.
- This will be Pitt’s third consecutive road matchup with Georgia Tech. The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets 20-10 in 2019 and closed last season with a 34-20 win.
Weather outlook
According to weather.com, Saturday in Atlanta will have a high temperature of 79 degrees with a 5% chance of precipitation.
Top storylines
- After a Week Four thrashing of New Hampshire, Pitt’s real games are about the begin. Starting with this weekend’s trip to Georgia Tech, the Panthers are about to face eight consecutive ACC opponents.
- With North Carolina and Virginia already sitting on two conference losses, the Coastal Division looks even more up for grabs than it has been in the past. In fact, the entire ACC seems to be open after Clemson lost to N.C. State on Saturday and Wake Forest is sitting with the league’s best record at 2-0.
- After spending multiple seasons at the bottom of FBS in scoring, Pitt’s offense is one of the most productive in the nation through four games this season. The Panthers currently rank No. 2 in scoring offense, averaging 52.5 points per game.
- Kenny Pickett is driving the bus for Pitt right now. He leads all Power Five quarterbacks in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency, having thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception. Jordan Addison is Pickett’s main target, and he is tied for the top spot nationally with eight receiving touchdowns.
- Pitt will look to keep the offense going this week against a Georgia Tech defense that has allowed just 10 touchdowns in four games this season. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are fresh off a 45-22 win over North Carolina, and Pitt’s defense, which wasn’t tested on Saturday against New Hampshire, will certainly be in the spotlight this weekend.