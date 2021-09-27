Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Georgia Tech

Pitt will open conference play at Georgia Tech this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know to get the week started.

Time, TV and radio info

Pitt-Georgia Tech will kick off at noon ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan. What’s the spread?

According to BetMGM.com, Pitt opened the week as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under on the game is set at 57. Game week schedule

Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.

Notes of note

- Since joining the ACC in 2013, Pitt is 4-4 in conference openers. Under Pat Narduzzi, the Panthers are 3-3 in ACC openers:

2015: 17-13 win at Virginia Tech

2016: 37-36 loss at North Carolina

2017: 35-17 loss at Georgia Tech

2018: 24-19 win over Georgia Tech

2019: 30-14 loss to Virginia

2020: 21-10 win over Syracuse - After opening ACC play on the road in five of Pitt’s first six seasons in the conference, the Panthers have been home for their last three league openers. - Pitt is 10-5 all-time against Georgia Tech but 5-3 since facing the Yellow Jackets annually as members of the ACC (the Panthers’ last game against GT prior to joining the conference was in 1976). Narduzzi is 5-1 against Georgia Tech. - This will be Pitt’s third consecutive road matchup with Georgia Tech. The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets 20-10 in 2019 and closed last season with a 34-20 win. Weather outlook

According to weather.com, Saturday in Atlanta will have a high temperature of 79 degrees with a 5% chance of precipitation.